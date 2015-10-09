Oct 9 Sportech Plc :

* Extension of PUSU deadline

* Deadline for Contagious Gaming to make an offer for Sportech was extended to by no later than 5.00 pm on Oct. 9, 2015

* Upon board of Sportech's request a further an extension has been granted, offer must by no later than 5.00 pm on Nov. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)