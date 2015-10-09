BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 Serious Fraud Office :
* Two sentenced to a total of 12 years and 10 months for £47.5m investment fraud
* Clay and Clark were disqualified from being a director of a company by insolvency service for 15 and 14 years respectively earlier this year
* This follows a joint investigation by Serious Fraud Office and Nottinghamshire police.
* Hearing to discuss confiscation proceedings is scheduled to take place on 1 March 2016
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.