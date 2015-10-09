Oct 9 Serious Fraud Office :

* Two sentenced to a total of 12 years and 10 months for £47.5m investment fraud

* Clay and Clark were disqualified from being a director of a company by insolvency service for 15 and 14 years respectively earlier this year

* This follows a joint investigation by Serious Fraud Office and Nottinghamshire police.

* Hearing to discuss confiscation proceedings is scheduled to take place on 1 March 2016