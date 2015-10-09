Oct 9 StrongPoint ASA :

* NorgesGruppen has selected StrongPoint AS as the sole supplier of loss prevention solutions (Vensafe)

* Has signed a frame agreement, which gives StrongPoint right to offer, sell, install and service Vensafe solutions in NorgesGruppen Norwegian stores

* This is a continuation of a previous agreement with Vensafe AS (acquired by StrongPoint ASA in 2014)

