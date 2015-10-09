BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
Oct 9 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* Senior management change - appointment of interim group Chief Financial Officer
* Announced appointment of Patricia Carroll as interim group Chief Financial Officer effective immediately
* Initiated a recruitment and selection process in order to make a permanent appointment to position of cfo and this process is ongoing
* Carroll joins on secondment from KPMG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.