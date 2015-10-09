BRIEF-Kingboard Chemical says FY net profit surged 205% to HK$5,026.8 million
* Board has proposed a final dividend of hk70 cents per share
Oct 9 Conduit Capital Ltd
* Ntends to raise 150 mln rand by way of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer
* Plans to raise funds to enable company to pursue insurance related opportunities, some of which have already been identified
* Will offer a total of 75 million new shares at a subscription price of 200 cents per rights offer share
* Says Yichang-based investment company ups 5 percent stake in the co, and is holding 10 percent stake