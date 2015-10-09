Oct 9 Conduit Capital Ltd

* Ntends to raise 150 mln rand by way of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer

* Plans to raise funds to enable company to pursue insurance related opportunities, some of which have already been identified

* Will offer a total of 75 million new shares at a subscription price of 200 cents per rights offer share