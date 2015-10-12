Oct 12 Corestate Capital Holding S.A.:

* Real estate investment manager Corestate preparing IPO

* Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange planned

* Issue proceeds of about 100 million euros ($113.69 million) to be used for company's continued growth on basis of additional co-investments with its clients into real estate investment products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)