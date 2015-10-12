BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Corestate Capital Holding S.A.:
* Real estate investment manager Corestate preparing IPO
* Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange planned
* Issue proceeds of about 100 million euros ($113.69 million) to be used for company's continued growth on basis of additional co-investments with its clients into real estate investment products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.