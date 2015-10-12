Oct 12 Probiodrug AG :

* Collaborates with paul-flechsig-institute for brain research, leipzig university

* Announced that it has entered into a collaborative research and material transfer agreement with prof Steffen Rossner of Paul-Flechsig-Institute for Brain Research

* Agreement is aimed to further elucidate function of Glutaminyl Cyclases (QCS) under physiological and pathological conditions