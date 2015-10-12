BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Salvepar SA :
* Participates in 200 million euro ($227.3 million) capital increase launched by Eren Renewable Energy Source text: bit.ly/1LCV9sP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.