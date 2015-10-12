Oct 12 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd

* Binding legal agreements pertaining to bee transaction and new executive remuneration policy have been entered into between sovereign and respective parties

* Returning capital to shareholders, after consideration of co current and medium term capital and funding requirements, including in respect of acquisition of tydstroom abattoir from quantum foods

* Acquisition of about 10% of issued ordinary shares in co from shareholders via repurchase coupled with purchase esop trust

* Deal at a cash consideration of R8.50 per share

* ESOP acquisition, ESOP Trust will offer to acquire up to 750 000 shares from participating shareholders, constituting 0.98% of current total shares

* Total maximum consideration payable by ESOP Trust in terms of ESOP acquisition amounts to R6.4 million