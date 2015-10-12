BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer
Oct 12 C-Rad AB :
* Enters sales and marketing agreement with GE Healthcare
* Agreement is for C-Rad's Sentinel 4DCT-systems and Cyrpa High Impact Technology (HIT) laser systems
* GE will offer these solutions through its price book
* C-Rad will be ready for deliveries from Jan. 2016
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.