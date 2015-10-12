BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Capital Appreciation Limited
* Listing of capital appreciation and results of private placement
* Bookbuild in relation to offer closed at 17:00 on 9 october 2015
* Co will have 1.25 billion ordinary shares in issue, which includes net number of fios shares in issue
* Shares will be listed on main board of JSE with effect from commencement of trade on Friday, 16 October 2015
* Aggregate amount of R1 billion was raised through private placement of 1 billion offer shares at offer price of R1.00 per offer share. Source text for Eikon:
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.