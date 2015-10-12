Oct 12 Vigmed Holding Publ AB :

* Appoints Henrik Olsen as interim CEO with immediate effect

* Says Finn Ketler will step down from his present position as CEO

* Says the company's performance over the past year has been disappointing

* Says delays have damaged confidence in the business and the company must now speed up the sales of its products

* Says a more sales and result oriented leadership is needed

