BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer
Oct 12 Vigmed Holding Publ AB :
* Appoints Henrik Olsen as interim CEO with immediate effect
* Says Finn Ketler will step down from his present position as CEO
* Says the company's performance over the past year has been disappointing
* Says delays have damaged confidence in the business and the company must now speed up the sales of its products
* Says a more sales and result oriented leadership is needed
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.