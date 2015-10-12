Oct 12 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes agreement with HeNan York Animation Film Co Ltd (York), a Chinese animation studio, for the completion of 39 episodes of animated TV series Partidei

* York to provide the executive animation production of Partidei to Mondo TV and to assist in the adaptation of the series for the future sale and distribution in the Chinese market

* Consideration for services to be performed by York is equal to about $3.5 million, to be paid by Mondo TV in several tranches along the production process

* Production schedule to be defined in the next weeks

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)