Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 Expert System SpA :
* Enters strategic partnership with Atex to bring editorial market semantic technologies to optimize content management workflows
* Atex is a software provider for media-rich enterprises
* Strategic partnership aims at integrating Expert System Cogito and the Atex Digital Media platform
Source text: bit.ly/1jYgEhK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order