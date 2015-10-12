BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Euronext:
* Antigoon Invest shares will be delisted from free market as of Oct. 15
* Reason for Antigoon Invest shares delisting is squeeze out Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.