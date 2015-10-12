UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Kancelaria Prawna Inkaso WEC SA :
* Its unit E-Wierzyciel.pl Sp. z o.o. signs a cooperation deal with Euleo Sp. z o.o. Sp. K
* Euleo specialises in debt collection
* Its unit says that the cooperation will increase the number of liabilities published on the portal run by E-Wierzyciel.pl, www.gielda-dlugow.net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.