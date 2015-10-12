Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 12 Manchester United Plc
* Announced a multi-year partnership with international lifestyle brand, new era.
* Partnership will see New Era produce dual-branded leisure headwear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)