Oct 12 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :

* Signs partnership contract with Spain-based Ecocomputer SL

* Under contract with Ecocomputer, company to start exclusively offering RailMan applications on Polish market

* RailMan applications are destined for railway carriers and offers, among others, system of sale of train tickets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)