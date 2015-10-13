BRIEF-New Venturetec sees H1 loss of $0.6 to $1 million
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 13 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :
* 9-month earnings increases by 6.7 per cent to 512 million Swiss francs ($531.95 million)
* 9-month EBITDA improves by 4.6 per cent to 777 million francscompared with the previous year's period
* 9-month net turnover is 12.426 billion francs versus 13.004 billion francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LKRMX6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9625 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.