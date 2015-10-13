Oct 13 Bossard Holding AG :

* Sales increased in the first nine months of the current fiscal year by 5.9 percent to 498.4 million Swiss francs ($517.76 million)

* Estimates sales of approximately 660 million francs for fiscal 2015 and an operating margin at par with the first half of the year Source text: bit.ly/1RDNLCK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9626 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)