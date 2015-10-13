Oct 13 VP Bank AG :
* Is carrying out a second repurchase of own bearer and
registered shares within framework of a public fixed-price offer
* Is prepared to acquire further shares up to a maximum of
298,442 bearer shares with a nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs
(4.51 per cent of capital or 2.48 per cent of voting rights) at
a price of 82.00 Swiss francs ($85.16) per share
* Fixed-Price repurchase offer will run from Oct. 15 to Oct.
28
* Shares to be repurchased are also to be used for future
acquisitions or for treasury management purposes
Source text - bit.ly/1k0kMOc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9629 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)