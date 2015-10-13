Oct 13 Pick N Pay Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the 26 weeks ended 30 August 2015

* Turnover growth accelerated to 8.5 pct from 6.1 pct in previous financial year

* Headline earnings per share increased 24.2 pct from 26.51 to 32.94 cents per share

* Have declared an interim gross dividend (number 68) of 11.60 cents per share out of income reserves

* Gross profit increased by 8.4 pct to r6.2 billion

* Group turnover at r34.9 billion was up 8.5 pct on last year