UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Pick N Pay Holdings Ltd
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the 26 weeks ended 30 August 2015
* Turnover growth accelerated to 8.5 pct from 6.1 pct in previous financial year
* Headline earnings per share increased 24.2 pct from 26.51 to 32.94 cents per share
* Have declared an interim gross dividend (number 68) of 11.60 cents per share out of income reserves
* Gross profit increased by 8.4 pct to r6.2 billion
* Group turnover at r34.9 billion was up 8.5 pct on last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources