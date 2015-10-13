Oct 13 EC2 SA :

* Signs 996,300 zloty ($268,200) gross deal with Centrum Systemow Informatycznych Ochrony Zdrowia w Warszawie (CSIOZ) for IT advisory services

* As a part of the deal with support CSIOZ in the field of Information Systems for Polish Health Care System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7145 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)