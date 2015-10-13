Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :
* Says it received tender offer for its shares from Farminveste 3 Gestao de Participacoes SGPS LDA
* Says tender offer price of 0.241 euro per share for 43.7 million shares, totaling 10.5 million euros ($11.95 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1G2Nw2V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)