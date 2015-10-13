Oct 13 Heliospectra publ AB :

* Says exercise of warrants provides the company with proceeds of about 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million)

* Says Weland Värdepapper AB, the parent company of Heliospectra largest owner Weland Stål AB, has signed its full holdings of warrants corresponding to 10 million crowns (about $1.2 million)

* Subscription price was 10 crowns per share

($1 = 8.1393 Swedish crowns)