Oct 13 Harvest SA :

* Q3 revenue 5.4 million euros ($6.1 million) versus 5.1 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue confirms the prospects of a continued rise in activity towards the end of the year, but probably at a more moderate pace than in the first half

* Reaffirms FY objectives of sustained growth in revenue and high levels of profitability

