BRIEF-Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
* Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
Oct 12 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Says NCR Corporation, a consumer transaction technologies company, announced that it is teaming with Alcatel-Lucent to expand their global reach in managed services
* Under the agreement NCR will provide services including site surveys, deployment and maintenance projects, where speed and quality of service are critical to quickly ramp-up and ramp-down new Alcatel-Lucent technology implementation
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
* Blackbaud acquires market leading scholarship management platform AcademicWorks