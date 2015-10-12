Oct 12 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Says NCR Corporation, a consumer transaction technologies company, announced that it is teaming with Alcatel-Lucent to expand their global reach in managed services

* Under the agreement NCR will provide services including site surveys, deployment and maintenance projects, where speed and quality of service are critical to quickly ramp-up and ramp-down new Alcatel-Lucent technology implementation

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)