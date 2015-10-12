Oct 12 First Sensor AG :

* Non-Recurring effects result in correction of earnings forecast

* Previously forecast guidance for sales is increased from 132 million euros - 134 million euros ($152.21 million - $149.94 million) up to 136 million euros ($154.56 million)

* EBITDA forecast for 2015 is lowered from 15 million euros - 17 million euros to 12 million - 14 million euros