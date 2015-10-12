Oct 12 Global Graphics SE :

* Reports revenue for the third quarter of 3.0 million euros ($3.41 million), compared to 3.3 million euros reported a year ago

* The company's measure of adjusted operating profit or loss for the third quarter is a profit of 0.1 million euros, compared to 1.0 million euros profit reported a year ago

* 9-month revenue is 11.4 million euros, compared to 8.6 million euros a year ago

* Says cash at Sept 30 was 2.5 million euros, compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago

