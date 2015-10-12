PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 12 Affine Re SA :
* Acting on behalf of Aviva group entities, Aviva investors Real Estate France has bought a logistics platform from Affine
* In this transaction, BNP Paribas Real Estate, JLL and Haussmann notaires acted as advisors to seller Source text: bit.ly/1G1hswB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.