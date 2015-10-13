Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded satellite support contract with a total value of 205 million Norwegian crowns (21.8 million euros) ($24.81 million) with the European Space Agency for the Sentinel satellites in the Copernicus program
* KSAT has signed framework agreements related to this program with a total value of 68 million euros
* Duration of the contracts is three to five years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)