Oct 13 Michael Page International Plc

* Double-Digit growth in emea and uk

* Delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, up 10.2% in constant currencies.

* Q3 10.2% group gross profit growth, good contributions from all four regions

* Despite short visibility and challenging conditions in a number of our markets, group's outlook remains positive for rest of year.

