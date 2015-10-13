BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Oct 13 Michael Page International Plc
* Robin Buchanan has indicated his intention to step down from his position as non-executive chairman and leave the board on the appointment of his successor
* Board will now undertake a process to select that person
* Buchanan will remain as non-executive chairman while his successor is being identified. The date of retirement will be confirmed by a separate announcement in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.