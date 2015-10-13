Oct 13 Michael Page International Plc

* Robin Buchanan has indicated his intention to step down from his position as non-executive chairman and leave the board on the appointment of his successor

* Board will now undertake a process to select that person

* Buchanan will remain as non-executive chairman while his successor is being identified. The date of retirement will be confirmed by a separate announcement in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)