UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Core headline earnings decreased to R0.2 million (2014: R8.8 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015
* Net tangible asset value per share increased to 95.2 cents (2014: 35.3 cents)
* Next six months will have seen us laying foundation for launching Starbucks next year
* Six month core revenue increased by 51% to R455.9 million (2014: R302.2 million)
* As such no interim dividend is declared for current period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources