(Corrects second bullet point to say "(...) in comparison with 2014" instead of "(...) in comparison with 2015")

Oct 13 Soprano Oyj :

* Sees 2015 revenue from continuing operations to be on the 2014 level

* Previously expected 2015 revenue to grow in the comparison with 2014

* Q3 revenue and operating income to be weaker than expected

* Sees 2015 operating result to be positive

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)