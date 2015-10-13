BRIEF-Assogestioni files slate of candidates for next Telecom Italia board
* group of asset management companies and international investors, with a declared shareholding of around 1.86 percent, has filed its slate of candidates for board renewal
(Corrects second bullet point to say "(...) in comparison with 2014" instead of "(...) in comparison with 2015")
Oct 13 Soprano Oyj :
* Sees 2015 revenue from continuing operations to be on the 2014 level
* Previously expected 2015 revenue to grow in the comparison with 2014
* Q3 revenue and operating income to be weaker than expected
* Sees 2015 operating result to be positive
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* group of asset management companies and international investors, with a declared shareholding of around 1.86 percent, has filed its slate of candidates for board renewal
* Says will pay $26.4 million to settle remaining claims still in dispute in a securities class action lawsuit begun in the United States in 2002, putting the case to rest.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.