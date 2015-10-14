Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 14 Dustin Group AB :
* Q4 net sales 1.76 billion Swedish crowns ($216.82 million), up 7.4 percent
* Q4 EBITA 67 million crowns versus 70 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 47.3 million crowns versus 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.70 crowns per share for 2014/15
Source text: bit.ly/1k3Yift
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order