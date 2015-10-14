Oct 14 Domino's Pizza Group Plc :

* Q3 trading statement

* Delivered a very strong set of results for period building on already successful first half.

* Trading in our core UK business was particularly robust driven by our continued investment in digital, now focused on mobile

* Revenue through digital channels was 35 pct ahead of Q3 last year

* Expects full year results to be ahead of its expectations.