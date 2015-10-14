Oct 14 Equiniti Ltd IPO-EQUI.L

* Global offer price range set at 165 pence to 200 pence per share

* Gross proceeds from ipo of approximately £315 million

* Advent international, a private equity investor currently controlling group, has agreed to subscribe for new ordinary shares at offer price in an amount of £75 million

* Market capitalisation on admission of between £495 million and £600 million