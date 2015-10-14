Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 14 Equiniti Ltd IPO-EQUI.L
* Global offer price range set at 165 pence to 200 pence per share
* Gross proceeds from ipo of approximately £315 million
* Advent international, a private equity investor currently controlling group, has agreed to subscribe for new ordinary shares at offer price in an amount of £75 million
* Market capitalisation on admission of between £495 million and £600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
