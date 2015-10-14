Oct 14 Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Board of Al Noor and independent board of Mediclinic are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended combination of their respective businesses

* Expects combination to be earnings neutral to Mediclinic shareholders in first full year of consolidation and accretive thereafter

* Al Noor shareholder that tenders its shares will receive cash of 11.60p per Al Noor share, which represents a premium of approximately 39 pct to closing price of 8.35 pence per share

* Al Noor shareholders receiving a special dividend of 3.28p per Al Noor share