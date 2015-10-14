Oct 14 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Approves appointment of Luis Solana Madariaga as new non-executive chairman of the company

* Says Luis Solana Madariaga will replace Manuel Garcia-Duran de Bayo as non-executive chairman

* Manuel Garcia-Duran de Bayo resigned from the chairman, member of the board and chief executive (CEO) posts Source text for Eikon:

