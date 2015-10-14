Oct 14 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Says Elara Comunicaciones scales up capacity on Eutelsat fleet with multi-satellite agreement for data services in Latin America

* Elara Comunicaciones closes multi-year, multi-transponder and multi-satellite agreement with Eutelsat Americas

* New agreement involves capacity on next-generation all electric Eutelsat 115 West B satellite, set to enter service this week, as well as on Eutelsat 117 West A

