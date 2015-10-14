Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 Euronext:
* Adomos SA to list 24,316,800 new ordinary shares on Alternext Paris as of Oct. 15
* The reference price is 0.03 euros and the reason is exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.