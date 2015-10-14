UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :
* Has entered into final agreement on transfer of packaging operations to Poland
* Transfer of packaging operations to Poland to start at beginning of 2016, to be completed by end of H1 2016
* Says group EBITDA expected to be affected negatively by shutdown expenses/special items for FY 2015 of 12 million - 15 million Danish crowns ($1.8 million - $2.3 million)
* Says migration is expected to affect group EBITDA positively with 5 million - 6 million crowns in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5408 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.