Oct 14 GN Store Nord

* Says has firm view that GN Resound has a strong legal position in patent cases against William Demant's Oticon brand

* Says believes relevant authorities will rule in favor of GN Resound's non-infringement and invalidity claims

* Says it is unlikely that the financial impact of patent cases will be material