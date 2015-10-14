Oct 14 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says the fund managed by the group's unit IUCT Empren
enters into share capital of Pharmamel SL
* Says the investment of 75,000 euros ($85,470) was for 980
shares (6.6 percent) of Pharmamel and IUCT Empren has the right
to buy additional 980 shares for the same amount in the next
three years
* Says to take part in the share capital increase of Mind
the Byte SL (MtB) via its unit IUCT Empren
* InKemia to cover 10 percent of the share capital increase
of 100,000 euros and IUCT Empren to reach 5.5 percent in MtB
* Says its unit IUCT SA signs cooperation agreement to be
main technology supplier of Barcelona Bioscience SL
