UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
Oct 14 Kongsberg Automotive Asa
* Q3 revenue eur 234.5 million versus eur 228.6 million year ago. Favorable currency effects of EUR 12.2 million contributed to the increase
* Q3 ebit eur 11.5 million versus eur 13.2 million year ago, impacted by lower sales volumes, and increased R&D activity to address future growth opportunities
* Revenues for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately eur 240 million
* The financial gearing ratio was at 2.4 times NIBD/EBITDA at the end of the third quarter
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.