Oct 14 Groupe Concoursmania SA

* Reports H1 net loss group share of 777,780 euros ($890,246.99) compared to profit of 249,370 euros a year ago

* H1 EBIT loss is 953,250 euros compared to positive EBIT of 528,240 euros a year ago

* Expects the second semester to be more profitable Source text: bit.ly/1VS6AYH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)