Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 14 DL Software SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.4 million euros ($457,440.00) versus 0.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating result is 2.5 million euros compared to 1.8 million euros a year ago
* Confirms target of 20 to 25 percent growth in operating result over the full year Source text: bit.ly/1GHeuba Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order