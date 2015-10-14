Oct 14 Derwent London Plc :

* Overall, lettings in year to date total 488,200 sqft at a rent of 25.5 million stg pa, 10.2 pct above December 2014 estimated rental value

* Agreed to acquire long leasehold interest over 30,500 sqft lower ground floor at Aldgate Union E1

* Secured an additional 5.2 mln stg pa of rent since Aug. 13 on 93,600 sqft

* For second half of year, including lettings previously announced, group has let 165,600 sqft at 9.1 mln stg pa, which equates to, on average, 12.5 pct above June 2015 ERV