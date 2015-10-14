BRIEF-CSX, Mantle Ridge Group enter registration rights agreement - SEC filing
* On March 30, 2017, Co, Mantle Ridge Group entered into a registration rights agreement - SEC filing
Oct 14 Big Yellow Group Plc :
* Has completed an amendment and an extension of its existing 170 million stg group bank facilities
* Big Yellow benefit from both a lower average cost of debt and an increased average unexpired term of its debt facilities
* Margin payable on income cover ratchet has reduced by 25 bps on both term and revolving debt
* Expiry of loan has been extended from Aug. 2019 to Oct. 2020, with an option to extend for a further year to Oct. 2021
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.